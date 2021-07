US stocks slip but are still on track for 6th monthly gain

“What's really encouraging is that the sales surprise is trending positive,” said Sal Bruno, chief investment officer at IndexIQ. “That tells me that companies are growing, which goes along with the economic reopening.”

So far, 87% of companies have reported surprisingly good sales results for the second quarter, according to FactSet.

Investors are also reviewing the latest economic data as they try to gauge the economic recovery's trajectory. Consumer spending, which makes up a majority of the economy, rose 1% in June. A key measure of inflation rose 3.5%, marking the fastest such 12-month surge since 1991.

Inflation fears have been lingering over the market through the year. Investors are trying to figure out whether rising inflation will be a temporary effect of the economic recovery or longer lasting. They are also closely watching for the Federal Reserve's reaction to both the economic recovery and rising inflation. The central bank is expected to eventually temper its support, through bond purchases and other measures, but the timing is still unknown.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 1.24% from 1.27% late Thursday.