US stocks slide as economic data stokes rate hike worries

NEW YORK — Stocks closed broadly lower on Wall Street Thursday as stronger-than-expected reports on the U.S. economy stoked worries about interest rates staying high.

The S&P 500 fell 1.4% after having been down as much as 2.9% earlier in the day. The pullback brings Wall Street's main measure of health back to a loss of nearly 20% for the year. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1% and the Nasdaq closed 2.2% lower.

The selling was broad, with all 11 industry sectors in the S&P 500 ending up in the red. Technology stocks were the biggest drag on the benchmark index. Chipmaker Nvidia slumped 7%.

Usually, good data on the economy would be positive for markets, particularly when worries are high about a possible recession looming. But Thursday's reports suggested the Federal Reserve may indeed follow through on its pledge to keep hiking interest rates and to hold them at a high level for a while in order to get inflation under control.

The Fed is particularly worried about a still-strong job market giving more oxygen to inflation, which has come down a bit in recent months but remains close to its highest level in decades.

One report on Thursday indicated employers laid off fewer workers last week than expected, while a separate report showed that the broad U.S. economy grew more strongly during the summer than forecast.

The reports forced a reminder of a longstanding mantra on Wall Street: Don't fight the Fed. When it raises interest rates, the Fed is intentionally slowing the economy and increasing the risks of a potential recession. Higher rates also drag down on prices for stocks and other investments.

High-growth technology stocks have taken some of the year's worst hits because they're seen as some of the most vulnerable to rising rates.

Chipmaker Micron fell 3.4% after it gave a weaker forecast for upcoming earnings Thursday than analysts expected as it faces softening demand.

Electric vehicle maker Tesla has also felt big pain from rising interest rates, though it's also dealing with issues specific to itself and its CEO, Elon Musk. It tumbled 8.9%, bringing its loss for the year to about 64%. It's taking the rare step of offering discounts on its two top-selling models through year's end, an indication demand is slowing.

Worries are rising broadly about corporate profits across industries, which are contending with the weight of higher interest rates, still-high inflation and rising costs rise due to payroll and other expenses. A drop-off in corporate profits in 2023 could knock out another support for stocks, after profits strengthened through much of 2022.