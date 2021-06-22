US stocks rise ahead of testimony from Fed Chair Powell

Stocks are rising on Wall Street Tuesday as traders wait for more clues on the Federal Reserve’s thinking on inflation.

The S&P 500 index rose 0.4% as of 1:14 p.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 21 points, or 0.1%, to 33,901 and the Nasdaq rose 0.5%.

Technology companies were the biggest gainers. A mix of companies that rely on direct consumer spending, including Home Depot and Best Buy, were also making solid gains. Real estate companies and utilities edged lower.

Stocks rebounded on Wall Street Monday, clawing back most of their sharp loss from last week, as the initial jolt passes from the Federal Reserve’s reminder that it will eventually offer less help for markets. The S&P 500 recovered nearly three-quarters of its worst weekly loss since February.

Investors have been closely watching any signal that could shed more light on just how high inflation could rise and for how long, from commodity prices to wages and economic reports.

“What investors are going to have to do is just buckle up,” said Katie Nixon, chief investment officer at Northern Trust Wealth Management. “The data is going to be very noisy; we could get some numbers that create some anxiety."