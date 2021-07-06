US stocks open mixed, oil prices pull back after spike

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. stocks are mixed as trading resumes after the Independence Day holiday. The S&P 500 is down 0.2% Tuesday morning. Oil prices are pulling back a bit after jumping when talks among members of the OPEC cartel and allied oil producing countries broke off in the midst of a standoff with the United Arab Emirates over production levels. The U.S. benchmark crude oil price fell 0.4% to $74.85; it earlier rose to $76.98, the highest level since November 2014. Markets in Europe are mostly lower while exchanges in Asia saw gains in most markets except China. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 1.40%.

Global shares were mostly lower Tuesday as oil prices surged after a meeting of oil producing nations was postponed, with little else guiding trading after the U.S. Independence Day holiday.

France's CAC 40 dropped 0.5% in early trading to 6,534.23, while Germany's DAX lost 0.6% to 15,561.04. Britain's FTSE 100 edged down 0.2% to 7,153.81. The future for the Dow industrials inching less than 0.1% lower to 34,663.00. The S&P 500 future lost 0.1% to 4,339.88.