US stocks open broadly higher, oil regains ground

“Asian shares have bounced higher by the strongest level for three weeks as bargain hunters take advantage of the recent sell-off. Last week the weakness in stocks and energy markets reflected fears about the impact delta may have on global growth though Asian markets have been feeling the impact for longer,” Rabobank said in a report.

The recent decline in Japanese shares provided an opportunity for bargain hunters. Toyota Motor Corp. shares rose 3.4% in Tokyo trading. Other shares that gained included Nissan Motor Co., Sony Corp. and Nintendo Co.

Weighing on investor sentiments are COVID-19 infections, which have been rising in parts of Japan, including Tokyo, with some sick people being turned away at hospitals. The government has set up “oxygen stations” which have beds and oxygen treatment for people waiting to be hospitalized.

Critics have said the government needs to do more to reorganize the overall hospital system, assigning certain facilities for COVID-19 treatment, a move that Japan has yet to take on a significant scale. Much of Japan remains under a government-declared state of emergency, but the measures are limited, such as having restaurants close early or limiting crowd size at stores.