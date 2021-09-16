US stocks fall as technology companies lead a broad slide

Stocks edged lower in morning trading on Wall Street Thursday as technology and communications companies fell broadly.

Trading was choppy. Stocks edged higher in the early going after a surprisingly good retail sales report for August, but then quickly turned lower.

The S&P 500 index fell 0.7% as of 10:20 a.m., with every sector within the benchmark index losing ground. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 192 points, or 0.6%, to 34,620 and the Nasdaq fell 0.7%.

Technology companies were the biggest drag on the market, along with communications and health care stocks. Nvidia fell 1.3% and Twitter fell 1.1%.

Banks held on to some gains as bond yields climbed. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 1.34% from 1.30% late Wednesday.

A mix of retailers gained ground following the retail sales report, which showed a surprise jump in August. Gap rose 2.7% and Bath & Body Works rose 1.3%.

Investors were given another mixed bag of economic data to review as they try to gauge the economic recovery's path ahead amid the virus pandemic, inflation and other factors.