US stocks edge lower as investors weigh caution, optimism

Stocks edged lower on Wall Street in afternoon trading Thursday as investors remain cautiously optimistic about prospects for a new round of government aid as the economic recovery seemingly stalls.

Wall Street continued to digest solid corporate earnings and updates on a decline of new virus cases. The latest government report on jobless claims, though, reaffirmed that employment remains a weak spot in the economy as vaccine distribution ramps up in the hopes of eventually ending the pandemic and its impact.

The S&P 500 index fell 0.3% after making small gains earlier, marking another wobbly day of trading. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 122 points, or 0.4%, to 31.315 as of 12:35 p.m. Eastern after setting a new record high on Wednesday. The Nasdaq fell 0.2%.

Technology stocks were the only companies making gains after two relatively weak days. Most other sectors of the market were edging lower. The yield on 10-year Treasury note held at 1.15% after being as high as 1.20% earlier this week.