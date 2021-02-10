US stocks edge lower after S&P 500 winning streak ends

Stocks edged lower in afternoon trading on Wall Street Wednesday, a day after the S&P 500 ended a six-day winning streak.

A report showing that inflation remained tame last month was encouraging for investors because it suggested the U.S. economy is in a strong position to receive more stimulus without overheating.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 1.14% from 1.15% late Wednesday. It was as a high as 1.20% earlier this week.

The S&P 500 index was down 0.2% as of 12:49 p.m. Eastern. It was up as much as 0.5% in the early going. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose less than 0.1% to 31,378 and the Nasdaq was down 0.3%. All three are still trading near the record highs they reached in recent days.

Nearly 60% of the companies in the S&P 500 were making making gains, but a slide in technology stocks and companies that provide consumer services and products weighed down the index.

“Generally, the market has seen a very favorable backdrop and that likely remains the case going forward,” said Sal Bruno, chief investment officer at IndexIQ. “Inflation remains benign and there’s still going to be a pretty big stimulus package going forward.”