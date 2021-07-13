US stocks edge below latest record highs in early trading

Stocks are opening slightly lower on Wall Street Tuesday, edging the market below the latest record highs it set just a day earlier, as traders look over a report showing a jump in inflation last month and the latest batch of quarterly earnings reports from big U.S. companies. The S&P 500 slipped 0.1%. JPMorgan Chase fell 1.3% after reporting that its revenue fell in the latest quarter, partly due to a broad decline in interest rates, even as its profits doubled thanks largely to a drop in bad loans. European markets were mixed and Asian markets closed higher.

