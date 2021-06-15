US stocks dip from records ahead of Fed decision on rates

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks eased back below their record heights Tuesday as investors waited to hear whether the mixed bag of data coming in about the economy will push the Federal Reserve to let up on its massive support for markets. The S&P 500 fell 0.2%. It was down as much as 0.4% earlier, after a report showed inflation on the wholesale level leaped last month by more than economists expected. The worry is that if high inflation proves to be longer lasting than the Fed expects, it may have to halt its bond purchases and raise interest rates.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 80 points, or 0.2%, at 34,313, as of 3:11 p.m. Eastern time. The Nasdaq Composite fell 0.7% from its own record.