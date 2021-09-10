US stock indexes wobble, remain on track for weekly losses

The bond market had a mild reaction to the inflation data, a possible sign that investors continue to agree with the Fed's outlook. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 1.33% from 1.30%.

The pandemic remains in the forefront of investors' minds, as hospitals fill up in the South and other parts of the country. President Joe Biden announced Thursday that companies with more than 100 employees would be required to have their employees vaccinated or do weekly testing, an announcement big companies have been willing to embrace.

“A lot of the pain was felt in August and that’s part of why September is going to be so choppy," Young said. "I’m hopeful that some of the worst of that is behind us and we can move forward."

The market is still trying to find reasons to go higher, she said, and the economy is also likely to keep grinding on because of the desire from consumers and companies to get back to a more normal way of operating.

Industries that have been struggling greatly through the pandemic and are relying on a steady recovery have been struggling as COVID-19 cases rise with the highly contagious delta variant. Airlines slumped, with American Airlines shedding 4.6% and Delta Air Lines falling 2.6%.

Elsewhere, several companies made solid gains on a mix of news.