US stock indexes wobble as investors weigh caution, optimism

Many markets in Asia were closed for the Lunar New Year and other holidays. Markets in Europe ended mixed.

Companies continued reporting mostly solid earnings, adding to a surprisingly good earnings season. Kraft Heinz climbed 4.9% and Zillow Group jumped 17.5% after beating Wall Street's fourth-quarter profit forecasts.

The pandemic and business shutdowns are still hurting many companies and crimping their financial results. Molson Coors fell 9.6% for the biggest decline in the S&P 500 after its profits fell short of expectations because business shutdowns in Europe hurt sales.

Elsewhere in the market, shares of online dating service operator Bumble soared 64% on their first day of trading. And cannabis stocks fell broadly a day after surging amid a buying spree fueled partly by members of the same online forum that hyped GameStop and other beaten-down companies in recent weeks.

Sundial Growers was down 19%, though it remains up by more than 400% so far this year. Aphria and Tilray, Canadian cannabis companies that agreed to combine in December, also fell sharply. Aphria slid about 33% and Tilray skidded 49%. So far this year, their shares are up 150% and 300%, respectively.