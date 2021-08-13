US stock indexes edge mostly lower; S&P 500 eyes weekly gain

Stock indexes inched mostly lower Friday afternoon as gains in technology and health care companies were checked by weakness in banks and other sectors.

Investors had little reaction to economic data that showed a drop in consumer confidence last month due to the spreading delta variant of the coronavirus.

The S&P 500 rose 0.1% as of 3 p.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 6 points, or less than 0.1%, to 35,494 and the Nasdaq fell 0.1%. Both the benchmark S&P 500 and the Dow are on pace for weekly gains. Small-company stocks fell.

Technology companies made some of the broadest gains. Chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices rose 3.7%. Healthcare companies also gained ground. Pfizer rose 2.4% and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals gained 2.8%. Moderna slipped 0.5% after U.S. regulators authorized a booster shot of their COVID-19 vaccines for people with weakened immune systems.

The S&P 500 was roughly split between gainers and losers. Concerns about the resurgent virus, reflected in the latest consumer sentiment report, are prompting investors to shift money away from companies that could take a hit from people pulling back on spending for travel and other in-person services, said Jay Hatfield, CEO of Infrastructure Capital Advisors.