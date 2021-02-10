US stock indexes edge higher, hover near all-time highs

Cannabis stocks surged as members of the same online forum that hyped up GameStop, AMC Entertainment and other beaten-down companies in recent weeks began encouraging each other to snap up shares in marijuana companies.

Canadian cannabis company Sundial Growers vaulted 74%. The stock is up more than 500% so far this year. Shares in Aphria and Tilray, Canadian marijuana companies that agreed to combine in December, also rose. Aphria was up about 11%, adding to its 281% gain this year, while Tilray jumped about 37%. It's up more than 600% this year.

Marijuana stocks had been surging before becoming the latest darling of online investors as more states moved last year to allow legal sales. The stocks are also benefiting from optimism that industry friendly legislation measures supported by Democrats, but blocked by Republicans, could become law under the Biden administration. Last week, Democratic leaders in the Senate reiterated their intention to move on comprehensive cannabis reform in the current legislative session.

“At least in this case there's either momentum or fundamentals underpinning a move like this,” said Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA. “At the same time, you wonder if it's simply another form of speculation.”