US stock futures rise ahead of jobs report; Europe gains

China’s trade gains look especially dramatic in comparison with a year ago, when global economies shut down to fight the coronavirus. The positive indicators are coming amid worries about renewed tensions between the U.S. and China over trade.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 recouped early losses to edge up nearly 0.1% and finish at 29,357.82. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 added 0.3% to 7,080.80, while South Korea's Kospi gained 0.6% to 3,197.20. Hong Kong's Hang Seng gyrated much of the day ending nearly 0.1% lower at 28,610.65, while the Shanghai Composite dropped 0.7% to 3,418.87.

Japan has decided to extend its state of emergency to curb the spread of COVID-19 infections, which kicked in last month in some urban areas, with people asked to stay home and restaurants to close early. The emergency will continue through the end of the month, instead of ending May 11, officials said.

Worries are growing that Japan's medical system is being stretched thin, straining its ability to roll out vaccinations and treat rising numbers of infections. About 2% of the 126 million people in Japan have been inoculated so far. Opposition is growing against the Tokyo Olympics, set to open in July, with doubts growing whether the government can make good on its promise to have the elderly vaccinated by then.

In energy trading, benchmark U.S. crude fell 17 cents to $64.54 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude, the international standard, lost 13 cents to $67.96 a barrel.

