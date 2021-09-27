US Steel shuts down Indiana plant after wastewater discharge

PORTAGE, Ind. (AP) — U.S. Steel temporarily shuttered operations at a northwest Indiana plant Monday after it leaked an orange substance into a Lake Michigan tributary, prompting the closure of a water treatment facility and several nearby beaches.

The U.S. Steel Midwest plant in Portage has been idled as a precaution “after experiencing an upset condition with the finishing line wastewater treatment plant," U.S. Steel spokeswoman Amanda Malkowski said in a statement.

“The plant operations will remain down until the condition is stabilized. This upset is currently believed to be the cause of the discolored water seen coming from one of our outfalls," she said.

Initial indications “show higher than normal suspended solids in the water" Malkowski said, adding that the the company is conducting additional sampling and working to determine the cause of the problem at the wastewater treatment facility.

She did not describe the contents of the leaked substance.

Portage Mayor Sue Lynch said she began receiving calls about 5:50 p.m. Sunday concerning an unknown substance pouring from a U.S. Steel Midwest plant outfall into the Burns Waterway that feeds into Lake Michigan. The plant is about 30 miles (48 kilometers) east of Chicago.