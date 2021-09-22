US soldier wins long fight to get Afghan translator asylum

“It’s ultimately just cathartic relief," Sullivan said of the Germany court's decision, who said he was overwhelmed with emotion in part because it also opened the war wound that he couldn't help Masoud. “This long journey is over but Sayed didn’t make it."

Thousands of Afghans who aided U.S. troops have spent years stuck in a backlogged and beleaguered U.S. Special Immigrant Visa program, and countless others were denied because of minor inconsistencies in their work records, such as showing up late to their jobs, according to veterans who worked with them.

Sodais first applied for a U.S. visa in 2013 but was denied. He appealed four times before ultimately fleeing to Germany after his uncle was beheaded and his neighbor who worked for the U.S. military was gunned down by the Taliban.

Sodais traveled for seven months going through nearly a half dozen countries. He was beaten and abandoned by smugglers and jailed and beaten by police before reaching Germany, where his first asylum request was denied.

Sullivan wrote letters of recommendation, provided photos of his time with his platoon and obtained records from the U.S. government that showed his denial was based on a questionable review by a civilian contractor who Sodais said falsely accused him of checking social media on the job.