On this version of Hot off the Wire:
» President Joe Biden and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol are set to sign an agreement including plans to have U.S. nuclear-armed submarines dock in South Korea for the first time in more than 40 years.
» U.S. officials say the Taliban have killed the Islamic State group militant who spearheaded the suicide bombing at the Kabul airport that left 13 U.S. service members and about 170 Afghans dead during the chaotic U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan in August 2021.
» Asa Hutchinson will launch his Republican campaign for president Wednesday with a kickoff in his hometown of Bentonville, Arkansas.
» Authorities in the Mexican resort of Cancun say they are trying to identify eight bodies found dumped in the Caribbean resort.
» The Supreme Court will decide the case of a woman who lost her one-bedroom condo in Minneapolis over $2,300 in unpaid taxes, plus interest and penalties.
» In sports, the Nuggets and Suns advance to the second round of the NBA playoffs while the Celtics barely miss joining them, the Islanders stay alive in the NHL while the Stars and Oilers move a game closer to advancing, and the Twins accomplish something they haven't done in 22 years.
» President Joe Biden has made it official — he's running for reelection. The Democratic president is asking voters to give him more time to “finish this job” and set aside their concerns about extending the run of America’s oldest president for another four years.
» While Biden faces a smooth path to winning his party’s nomination, the Republican field led by former President Donald Trump is less clear.
» A Japanese company's attempt to land a spacecraft on the moon has apparently failed. Flight controllers lost contact Wednesday with the lander after it descended from lunar orbit, aiming for the dusty surface.
» Harry Belafonte has died at age 96. He was a dedicated activist and award-winning actor and singer.
» Authorities say an explosion and fire at a suburban Chicago petroleum refinery killed one person and injured a second Tuesday morning.
» A jury of six men and three women has been chosen to hear a former advice columnist’s lawsuit accusing ex-President Donald Trump of raping her in the 1990s in a luxury department store dressing room.
» Residents of East Palestine, Ohio, say they're still living in limbo almost three months after a fiery Norfolk Southern train derailment blackened the skies and sent residents fleeing.
» Sweden has informed Russia that five employees of the Russian Embassy in Stockholm were asked to leave the country because they were suspected of spying.
» The World Health Organization says it has fired one of its doctors who faced allegations that he had repeatedly engaged in sexual misconduct.
