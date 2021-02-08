 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
US Sen. Richard Shelby of Alabama says he won't seek 7th term in 2022
0 comments
AP

US Sen. Richard Shelby of Alabama says he won't seek 7th term in 2022

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — US Sen. Richard Shelby of Alabama says he won't seek 7th term in 2022.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Where the elk go during Wyoming winters

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News