US seeks to drop Chinese researcher's visa fraud case

Agents said they believe Tang sought refuge at the Chinese consulate in San Francisco after they interviewed her at her home in Davis, and they accused the consulate of harboring a known fugitive. She was taken into custody after emerging from the consulate for a doctor's appointment, the Bee reported.

Tang's attorneys had argued that the doctor was not a member of the Chinese military but had worked as a civilian at a Chinese military facility. They said the charge of lying on her visa application likely would have resulted in a six-month sentence, less than the 10 months she has already spent in jail and under house arrest.

U.S. District Judge John A. Mendez previously dismissed a separate count charging Tang with lying to the FBI because agents violated her Miranda rights by not advising her that she did not have to answer their questions.

Tang never was able to begin her cancer research at UC Davis because the coronavirus pandemic shut down the lab where she was to work.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0