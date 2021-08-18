US seeks 9-year prison term for Gov. Whitmer kidnap plotter

DETROIT (AP) — Federal prosecutors recommended a nine-year prison sentence Wednesday for a man who said he worked on a wild plan to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Ty Garbin, who pleaded guilty to conspiracy just four months after being arrested, deserves credit for substantially assisting investigators, Assistant U.S. Attorney Nils Kessler said in a court filing.

“Garbin did not wait to see what his chances were of escaping accountability. He knew what he had done, knew it was wrong, and took action,” Kessler said.

The FBI last October said it broke up a plot to kidnap the Democratic governor by anti-government extremists who were upset over Whitmer's coronavirus restrictions. Garbin and five other men were charged in federal court, while others were charged in state court with aiding them.

Garbin, 25, is the only federal defendant to plead guilty. He will be sentenced on Aug. 25 in federal court in Grand Rapids. The other cases are pending.