US schools prepare summer of learning to help kids catch up

“We find that kids eat up all of that,” she said of the mixed approach.

There will be more scholarships this year to help lower income students attend camp, said Tom Rosenberg, president and CEO of the American Camp Association. He said more than two-thirds of camps already have science, technology, engineering and math components. But he said camp also provides nonacademic benefits that are particularly important after a year of social distancing.

“I think there is a lot of anxiety right now about just being near their peers,” he said.

Students typically lose ground academically during the summer, which requires teachers to spend the first few weeks of the fall semester reteaching old material. The fall 2020 test results showed that students lost more ground than usual following the hasty shift to virtual instruction last spring, said Megan Kuhfeld, a researcher with one of the nation’s major test-makers, NWEA.

Parents also have raised concerns, with 62% saying they think their children are behind where they would be during a normal school year, according to a survey conducted by the National PTA and Learning Heroes, a nonprofit that helps parents support their children’s learning.

“It has been really painful for parents,” said Bibb Hubbard, founder and president of Learning Heroes, which also conducted focus groups with parents. “Literally parents say, ’My child won’t take the blanket off of his head. They won’t get out of bed. They are in their pajamas all day.′ The worlds between home and school have just so blurred that the kids are just having a really hard time finding the motivation to stay present and stay in it.”

