US sanctions Albania ex-leader Sali Berisha over corruption

Berisha was Albania’s first post-communist president from 1992 until 1997 when a pyramid scheme in which many Albanians lost their life savings took the country to the brink of anarchy.

The Democratic Party won the 2005 election and Berisha became prime minister for two terms until 2013. Since then, he has been a lawmaker and was reelected in the April 25 parliamentary election.

Fighting corruption has been post-communist Albania’s Achille’s heel, which has strongly affected the country's democratic, economic and social development.

An essential reform of the judiciary was approved in 2016 after direct involvement from Washington and the European Union. Many judges and prosecutors have been dismissed for alleged corruption and illegally earning property and money.

“With this designation, I am reaffirming the need for accountability and transparency in Albania’s democratic institutions, government processes, and the actions of Albanian public officials,” Blinken said of the sanctions against Berisha.

Washington repeated its support to “political reforms key to Albania’s democratic institutions,” pledging that the U.S. State Department would continue to use measures like this to promote accountability for corrupt officials in the region and globally.