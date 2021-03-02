US sanctions 2 Yemeni rebels for cross-border, sea attacks

The Biden administration has also announced it will stop providing offensive military assistance to Saudi Arabia for its campaign in Yemen, prompting critics to claim that Iran and the Houthis are taking advantage of perceived American weakness.

Blinken rejected that criticism, saying the U.S. could help Saudi Arabia defend itself, while also easing Yemen's humanitarian crisis and pushing for a political solution to the war.

“We will ensure Saudi Arabia and our regional partners have the tools they need to defend themselves, including against threats emanating from Yemen that are carried out with weapons and support from Iran," he said. “At the same time, the United States is working diligently at senior levels alongside the United Nations and others to bring an end to this conflict.”

The office of the Houthis' military spokesman declined to comment on the sanctions.

Al-Saadi heads the Houthi naval forces and masterminded attacks on ships in the Red Sea, while al-Hamzi supervised missile and explosive-laden drone attacks in Yemen and on Saudi Arabia, the Treasury Department alleged.