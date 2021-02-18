US reverts to targeted immigration enforcement under Biden

“Not allowing ICE to carry out its responsibilities as it does now is a de facto dismantling of the agency,” he said. “And what is the policy rationale? Who wins from all of this? The smugglers? The traffickers?”

In defending the new guidelines, DHS officials pointedly noted that they do not specifically exempt anyone from being arrested and removed from the U.S. if they are illegally in the country.

But they set out a series of priorities for removal, and agents and officers would be required to get approval to pursue cases that aren't in the three main categories. Also, weekly arrest reports would be submitted to DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, who has repeatedly said he wants to fix what he considers a flawed U.S. immigration system.

The national security category includes anyone suspected of involvement with terrorism or espionage. The border security category covers anyone apprehended along the border or point of entry. The public safety category applies to anyone convicted of a crime who is an active participant in gang activity or convicted of an aggravated felony.

There is a wide array of aggravated felonies that apply to noncitizens as laid out by Congress. They include violent offenses and drug trafficking, but in the past have also been defined more broadly for noncitizens facing deportation.

ICE would have broad leeway to let a noncitizen stay in the country under the guidelines, with officers directed to consider such factors as ties to the community, personal and family circumstances and medical condition.

