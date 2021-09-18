US ramps up plan to expel Haitian migrants gathered in Texas

Details were yet to be finalized but would likely involve five to eight flights per day that would begin Sunday, according to an official with direct knowledge of the plans who was not authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity. San Antonio, the nearest major city to Del Rio, where the migrants have gathered, could be among the departure cities.

The official said Friday that operational capacity and Haiti's willingness would determine the number of flights, but that “good progress” was being made.

Another administration official who spoke on the condition of anonymity expected two flights per day, at most, and said all migrants would be tested for COVID-19.

U.S. authorities closed traffic to vehicles and pedestrians in both directions Friday at the only border crossing in Del Rio after the chaotic influx of migrants presented the administration with a new and immediate challenge as it tries to manage large numbers of asylum-seekers who have been reaching U.S. soil.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said it was closing the border crossing with Ciudad Acuña, Mexico, “to respond to urgent safety and security needs.” Travelers were being directed to a crossing in Eagle Pass, 57 miles (91 kilometers) away.