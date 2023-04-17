On this version of Hot off the Wire:

» The U.S. military says a helicopter raid by U.S. forces in northern Syria has resulted in the “probable death” of a senior leader of the militant Islamic State group.

» Russian President Vladimir Putin has hailed the military’s performance during massive naval drills that involve the entire Russian Pacific Fleet in a show of force amid the tensions with the West over the fighting in Ukraine.

» Republicans upset with Donald Trump’s indictment are escalating their war on the prosecutor who charged him, trying to embarrass him on his home turf. The House Judiciary Committee is holding a field hearing Monday near the offices of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

» Law enforcement officers are imploring people in an Alabama town to come forward with information about a shooting that killed four people and injured 28 others during a teenager’s birthday party.

» The Boston Marathon is today, 10 years after the deadly bombing at the event.

» The final curtain came down Sunday on New York’s production of “The Phantom of the Opera.”

» “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” scored the best second weekend ever for an animated movie in North American theaters with $87 million in ticket sales, according to studio estimates Sunday.

» An Alabama home where Martin Luther King Jr. and other civil rights leaders planned the 1965 Selma to Montgomery marches has been sold to a historical museum in Michigan and will be moved to a site near Detroit for preservation.

» The 10th anniversary of the Boston Marathon bombing was marked Saturday with a wreath laying at the finish line to remember those who were killed, a day of community service and an event for the public to gather to reflect on the tragedy.

» The IRS has been tasked with looking into how to create a government-operated electronic free-file tax return system for all. But that doesn’t sit well with the big tax-prep companies.

» In sports, road teams win three of the four NBA playoff games Sunday, great picthing performances in Major League Baseball, an exciting finish on the PGA circuit, and Kyle Larson wins in NASCAR racing.

» In this week's entertainment update, Jessica Chastain counts her performance as Nora in the current Broadway revival of “A Doll’s House” to be one of the “hardest things” she has ever done; Mark Sheehan of Irish rock band The Script died at age 46; and “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” has another big weekend.