On this version of Hot off the Wire:
» The U.S. military says a helicopter raid by U.S. forces in northern Syria has resulted in the “probable death” of a senior leader of the militant Islamic State group.
» Russian President Vladimir Putin has hailed the military’s performance during massive naval drills that involve the entire Russian Pacific Fleet in a show of force amid the tensions with the West over the fighting in Ukraine.
» Republicans upset with Donald Trump’s indictment are escalating their war on the prosecutor who charged him, trying to embarrass him on his home turf. The House Judiciary Committee is holding a field hearing Monday near the offices of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.
» Law enforcement officers are imploring people in an Alabama town to come forward with information about a shooting that killed four people and injured 28 others during a teenager’s birthday party.
People are also reading…
» The Boston Marathon is today, 10 years after the deadly bombing at the event.
» The final curtain came down Sunday on New York’s production of “The Phantom of the Opera.”
» “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” scored the best second weekend ever for an animated movie in North American theaters with $87 million in ticket sales, according to studio estimates Sunday.
» An Alabama home where Martin Luther King Jr. and other civil rights leaders planned the 1965 Selma to Montgomery marches has been sold to a historical museum in Michigan and will be moved to a site near Detroit for preservation.
» The 10th anniversary of the Boston Marathon bombing was marked Saturday with a wreath laying at the finish line to remember those who were killed, a day of community service and an event for the public to gather to reflect on the tragedy.
» The IRS has been tasked with looking into how to create a government-operated electronic free-file tax return system for all. But that doesn’t sit well with the big tax-prep companies.
» In sports, road teams win three of the four NBA playoff games Sunday, great picthing performances in Major League Baseball, an exciting finish on the PGA circuit, and Kyle Larson wins in NASCAR racing.
» In this week's entertainment update, Jessica Chastain counts her performance as Nora in the current Broadway revival of “A Doll’s House” to be one of the “hardest things” she has ever done; Mark Sheehan of Irish rock band The Script died at age 46; and “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” has another big weekend.
Popular videos from the past week you may have missed
Watch a large bear stalk a group of hikers in Canada, volunteers for NASA are set to live in a Mars-simulated habitat for a year, and more popular videos from the past week you may have missed.
When out hiking one of the last things you want to encounter is a bear, but that’s exactly what happened on a trail in Vancouver, Canada.
NASA is in the early stages of planning for the first ever human mission to Mars. That's not set to happen until 2030, but NASA has already un…
More than two feet of rain fell in Fort Lauderdale in less than two days, leaving homes and roads underwater. Here's how some of them responded.
A Spanish extreme athlete emerges into daylight after 500 days living in a cave. Beatriz Flamini, an elite sportswoman, mountaineer and climbe…
The Mayan civilization may have fallen more than 1,000 years ago, but a new discovery by Mexican archeologists reveals they still knew how to …
A moose wandered into the lobby of Providence Hospital in Anchorage, Alaska. The wayward beast chomped on potted plants before the hospital’s …
Despite its romance and beauty, the Seine has historically been quite toxic with swimming mostly off limits for a century. But holding swimmin…
Reaching for the stars is now a reality with companies like Zephalto, which are planning to develop space tourism with balloons that will trav…
This 81-year-old self-confessed “adrenaline junkie” has completed a skydive from 14,000 feet, complaining it finished “too quickly."
Recently the Shiveluch volcano, one of Russia’s most active, began to erupt. The volcano sent clouds of ash and smoke high up into the atmosph…
On Sunday, April 10th, wildlife officials in Australia released a group of endangered baby loggerhead turtles back into their natural habitat …
Deafeningly loud country music came through the speakers as cowboys entered the arena to kickstart this year’s Rupununi Ranchers Rodeo in Leth…
It’s a glimpse at the fate our own galaxy will eventually endure.
Fatou, a western lowland gorilla believed to be the oldest in the world, just celebrated her 66th birthday at the Berlin Zoo.