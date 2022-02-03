 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

US raid in Syria kills top ISIS leader, Biden says; president grapples with gun crime; massive winter storm

  • Updated
  • 0

Today is Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022. Let's get caught up.

Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:

***

FIRST, THE WEATHER

A powerful storm system continues to cause travel issues for millions of Americans. Threats of ice, snow, and flooding stretch from the Texas-Mexico border to the Northeast. CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the latest forecast.

***

TOP STORIES

United State Syria Military Raid

People inspect a destroyed house following an operation by the U.S. military in the Syrian village of Atmeh, in Idlib province, Syria, Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022. 

Biden: US raid in Syria killed top Islamic State leader

ATMEH, Syria (AP) — A U.S. special forces raid in northwestern Syria early Thursday killed the top leader of the Islamic State group, Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi, President Joe Biden said.

“Thanks to the skill and bravery of our Armed Forces, we have taken off the battlefield Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi — the leader of ISIS,” Biden said in a statement. He said all Americans involved in the operation returned safely.

People are also reading…

Biden said he would address the American people later Thursday on the raid.

Keep scrolling for links to full versions of these top stories.

***

Police Officers Shot

New York Police officers gather outside St. Patrick's Cathedral for Officer Wilbert Mora's funeral, Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in New York. 

Biden steps up fight against 'iron pipeline' of illegal guns

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is expanding a crackdown on untraceable guns and firearms trafficking along the East Coast “iron pipeline” and elsewhere as police departments across the nation fight surging gun violence that’s left a trail of bloodshed already this year.

President Joe Biden plans to announce the effort during a visit Thursday to New York City, where he'll also showcase his plan to work with state and local law enforcement to get guns and repeat shooters off the streets. Biden also will stop at a school to meet with violence intervention leaders.

The visit comes as illegal guns flood the streets and gun violence claims scores of lives, including those of police officers. At the same time, Biden, a Democrat, is trying to dispel criticism from the right that he hasn't been tough enough on crime.

***

Click on the links below for full version of today's top stories. Keep scrolling for a look back at this day in history and today's celebrity birthdays:

This morning's top headlines: Thursday, Feb. 3

Biden says IS leader killed during US raid in Syria
National Politics
AP

Biden says IS leader killed during US raid in Syria

  • By GHAITH ALSAYED, LOLITA C. BALDOR, BASSEM MROUE and ZEKE MILLER - Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

ATMEH, Syria (AP) — The leader of the violent Islamic State group was killed during an overnight raid carried out by U.S. special forces in Syria’s northwestern Idlib province, President Joe Biden said Thursday.

WHO: Europe entering 'plausible endgame' to COVID pandemic
Health, Medicine and Fitness
AP

WHO: Europe entering 'plausible endgame' to COVID pandemic

  • AP
  • Updated
  • 0

COPENHAGEN (AP) — The director of the World Health Organization’s Europe office said Thursday the continent is now entering a “plausible endgame” to the pandemic and that the number of coronavirus deaths is starting to plateau.

As winter storm moves across US, ice becomes bigger concern
National
AP

As winter storm moves across US, ice becomes bigger concern

  • By KATHLEEN FOODY and JILL BLEED - Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

CHICAGO (AP) — A major winter storm with millions of Americans in its path spread rain, freezing rain and heavy snow further across the country on Thursday, knocking out power to more than 100,000 homes and businesses and disrupting flights at the busy Dallas Fort Worth International Airport.

Olympic spotlight back on China for a COVID-tinged Games
Health, Medicine and Fitness
AP

Olympic spotlight back on China for a COVID-tinged Games

  • By EDDIE PELLS - AP National Writer
  • Updated
  • 0

BEIJING (AP) — Long before the global pandemic upended sports and the world in general, the 2022 Winter Olympics faced unsettling problems.

Biden grappling with 'perfect storm' of rising gun violence
Health, Medicine and Fitness
AP

Biden grappling with 'perfect storm' of rising gun violence

  • By COLLEEN LONG, MICHAEL BALSAMO and MICHELLE L. PRICE - Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — Illegal guns are flooding the streets. Teenagers are being murdered. And alarming numbers of police officers have been shot dead.

Sen. Luján to be out at least 4 weeks, Biden agenda at risk
Health, Medicine and Fitness
AP

Sen. Luján to be out at least 4 weeks, Biden agenda at risk

  • By LISA MASCARO and FARNOUSH AMIRI - Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Democrats’ fragile hold on the Senate majority became vividly apparent Wednesday with the sudden illness of New Mexico Sen. Ben Ray Luján, who won't be back to work for at least four weeks, throwing President Joe Biden’s Supreme Court pick and lagging legislative agenda in doubt.

Palin to resume court battle with Times after COVID illness
National
AP

Palin to resume court battle with Times after COVID illness

  • By TOM HAYS - Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

NEW YORK (AP) — Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin is due back Thursday in a New York City courtroom more than a week after the start of a trial in her libel lawsuit against The New York Times was postponed because she tested positive for COVID-19.

Officials urge mask-wearing for fans attending Super Bowl
Health, Medicine and Fitness
AP

Officials urge mask-wearing for fans attending Super Bowl

  • By MICHAEL R. BLOOD - Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Three days after being photographed without a face mask at the NFC championship game, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti joined other officials Wednesday to urge fans headed for the Super Bowl to strictly adhere to pandemic safety protocols that include staying masked, except while eating or drinking.

Browns refute tanking claims by former coach Hue Jackson
Football
AP

Browns refute tanking claims by former coach Hue Jackson

  • By TOM WITHERS - AP Sports Writer
  • Updated
  • 0

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Browns say suggestions by former coach Hue Jackson and an associate that he was paid by the team to lose games are “completely fabricated.”

***

MORNING LISTEN

Streamed & Screened is a podcast about movies and TV hosted by Bruce Miller, an entertainment reporter for multiple decades who is now the editor of the Sioux City Journal, Jared McNett, a reporter for the Sioux City Journal, and Chris Lay, the podcast operations manager for Lee Enterprises.

This week Bruce Miller has a great conversation with honest to god legendary songwriter Diane Warren who, over the course of her career, has been nominated for twelve Academy Awards but somehow has yet to snag a statue.

***

IMAGE OF THE DAY

APTOPIX Dole Burial

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley presents former Sen. Elizabeth Dole of N.C., a U.S. flag during the burial service for her late husband Bob Dole, a former U.S. Senate majority leader and Republican presidential nominee also celebrated as a World War II hero, at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Va., Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. Bob Dole's daughter Robin Dole is second from left. 

***

TODAY IN HISTORY

Today in history: Feb. 3

Today in history: Feb. 3

In 1995, the space shuttle Discovery blasted off with a woman, Air Force Lieutenant Colonel Eileen Collins, in the pilot’s seat for the first …

Today in sports history: Feb. 3

Today in sports history: Feb. 3

In 2008, Eli Manning and the New York Giants end New England’s unbeaten season and pull off one of the greatest upsets in Super Bowl history. …

***

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ...

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Bizarre headless horse skeleton found buried in Medieval graveyard

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News