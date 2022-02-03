US raid in Syria kills top ISIS leader, Biden says; president grapples with gun crime; massive winter storm

Today is Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022. Let's get caught up.

Here are today's top stories

FIRST, THE WEATHER

TOP STORIES

Biden: US raid in Syria killed top Islamic State leader

ATMEH, Syria (AP) — A U.S. special forces raid in northwestern Syria early Thursday killed the top leader of the Islamic State group, Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi, President Joe Biden said.

“Thanks to the skill and bravery of our Armed Forces, we have taken off the battlefield Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi — the leader of ISIS,” Biden said in a statement. He said all Americans involved in the operation returned safely.

Biden said he would address the American people later Thursday on the raid.

Biden steps up fight against 'iron pipeline' of illegal guns

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is expanding a crackdown on untraceable guns and firearms trafficking along the East Coast “iron pipeline” and elsewhere as police departments across the nation fight surging gun violence that’s left a trail of bloodshed already this year.

President Joe Biden plans to announce the effort during a visit Thursday to New York City, where he'll also showcase his plan to work with state and local law enforcement to get guns and repeat shooters off the streets. Biden also will stop at a school to meet with violence intervention leaders.

The visit comes as illegal guns flood the streets and gun violence claims scores of lives, including those of police officers. At the same time, Biden, a Democrat, is trying to dispel criticism from the right that he hasn't been tough enough on crime.

TODAY IN HISTORY

