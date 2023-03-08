DETROIT — U.S. safety regulators turned up the heat on Tesla, announcing investigations into steering wheels coming off some SUVs and a fatal crash involving a Tesla suspected of using an automated driving system when it ran into a parked firetruck in California.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Wednesday it is launching a special crash-investigation team to probe the Feb. 18 crash involving a Tesla Model S and a ladder truck from the Contra Costa County fire department.

The firetruck probe is part of a larger investigation by the agency into multiple instances of Teslas using the automaker's autopilot system crashing into parked emergency vehicles that are tending to other crashes.

The driver of the 2014 Tesla Model S was killed in the crash and a passenger critically injured. Four firefighters were treated for minor injuries, and the $1.4 million ladder truck was damaged.

NHTSA is investigating how the autopilot system detects and responds to emergency vehicles parked on highways. At least 14 Teslas have crashed into emergency vehicles nationwide while using the system.

Automated driving systems aren't always involved in the crashes that NHTSA sends investigators to. For instance, the Ohio State Highway Patrol determined that a Tesla that hit one of its patrol cars in November was "not being operated in any type of autonomous mode" at the time of the crash.

Authorities said the California firetruck had its lights on and was parked diagonally on a highway to protect responders to an earlier accident that did not result in injuries.

A NHTSA spokeswoman said she couldn't comment on an open investigation when asked if the Teslas pose a danger to emergency workers.

Earlier Wednesday, the agency posted documents revealing that it's investigating steering wheels that can detach from the steering column on as many as 120,000 Model Y SUVs.

The agency said it received two complaints in which 2023 Model Ys were delivered to customers with a missing bolt that holds the wheel to the steering column. A friction fit held the steering wheels on, but they separated when force was exerted while the SUVs were being driven.

The agency said in documents posted on its website Wednesday that both incidents happened while the SUVs had low mileage on them.

In one complaint filed with NHTSA, an owner said he was driving with his family on Route 1 in Woodbridge, New Jersey, when the steering wheel came off on Jan. 29, five days after the vehicle was purchased. The owner wrote that there were no cars behind him, and he was able to pull toward the road divider. There were no injuries.

It was a "horrible experience," the car's owner, Prerak Patel, told The Associated Press. He said he was in the freeway's left lane when the steering wheel came off and was lucky the road was straight and he was able to stop the car at the divider.

Messages were left seeking comment from Tesla, which is based in Austin, Texas. The company disbanded its media relations department.

A Tesla service center gave Patel a cost estimate of $103.96 to repair the problem. The facility apologized in what appear to be text messages posted on Twitter.

When Patel wrote that he lost faith in Tesla and asked for a refund, the service center removed the charge.

Patel later was given the option of keeping the car or getting it replaced with a new one. Patel said he chose a replacement.

Patel said he's a fan of Tesla CEO Elon Musk and invested a large chunk of his savings in the company's stock, which fell almost 4% Wednesday.

"My kids were a little scared to ride in a loaner Tesla and, as a parent, we are able to restore their confidence," Patel said. He said he hopes Tesla will investigate and improve its quality control "so no other family experiences what we experienced."

Detached steering wheels are not unprecedented. In February, Nissan recalled about 1,000 Ariya electric vehicles because the wheels could come off of the steering column due to a loose bolt.

NHTSA also opened investigations in the past three years into Teslas braking suddenly for no reason, suspension problems and other issues.

In February, NHTSA pressured Tesla into recalling nearly 363,000 vehicles with full self-driving software because the system can break traffic laws. The system is being tested on public roads by as many as 400,000 Tesla owners. But NHTSA said in documents that it can make unsafe actions such as traveling straight through an intersection while in a turn-only lane, going through a yellow traffic light without proper caution or failing to respond to changes in posted speed limits.

The U.S. Justice Department also asked Tesla for documents about the full self-driving and autopilot features.

Tesla says in its owners manual that neither autopilot nor full self-driving can drive the vehicles themselves, and owners must be ready to intervene at all times.

NHTSA sent investigators to 35 Tesla crashes in which automated systems are suspected of being used. Nineteen people died in those crashes, including two motorcyclists.

Since January 2022, Tesla issued 20 recalls, several required by NHTSA. They include one last year for full self-driving vehicles programmed to run stop signs at slow speeds.

5 electric SUVs for almost any budget Chevrolet Bolt EUV The Bolt EUV is the crossover version of the Bolt EV hatchback. Thanks to a big price cut for the 2023 model year — and for 2022, via a bonus cash incentive — it will be the most affordable electric crossover SUV on the market. The Bolt EUV’s low price doesn’t mean it has a shorter driving range or cut-rate interior. The Bolt EUV has a solid EPA-estimated driving range, and it could likely drive farther as its hatchback counterpart did in Edmunds’ real-world range testing. Inside, you’ll enjoy the Bolt EUV’s large touchscreen, digital instrument panel, impressive available tech like the Super Cruise hands-free driving assist system, and features including heated and ventilated front seats. It’s also roomy for passengers. Cargo room is lacking compared to rivals, however. Starting price: $34,495, or $28,195 after Chevrolet’s bonus cash incentive EPA-estimated driving range: 247 miles Hyundai Ioniq 5 The Ioniq 5 is Hyundai’s latest electric SUV. It sports a cool retro-yet-futuristic-looking design and provides nearly as much passenger room as the Hyundai Tucson. The Ioniq 5′s larger battery pack offers a solid driving range, but it’s a little less than its competitor, the Mustang Mach-E Extended Range, has. However, the Ioniq 5 boasts the quickest potential charging speed on this list when using an appropriate DC fast charger. Overall comfort is excellent, and the Ioniq 5 is easy to drive. It’s also as quick as a Tesla Model Y Long Range. Cargo space, though, is average and the front trunk is very small. Inside, you’ll find ample tech. The Ioniq 5 even has the ability to power small household appliances and electronics with its battery. Starting price: $41,245 EPA-estimated driving range: 220-303 miles Kia Niro EV The Niro EV is another lower-priced electric SUV. It comes loaded with many standard features, including advanced driver aids such as a navigation-based adaptive cruise control system. It also provides plenty of real-world driving range; it went 285 miles on a full charge in Edmunds’ testing. There’s a lot to like about the Niro EV besides its many features. It has quick acceleration and a smooth ride quality and offers plenty of space for passengers. Its styling is a bit conservative, though some might prefer that. However, the Niro’s interior doesn’t quite have the wow factor expected of a vehicle in this price range. Starting price: $41,285 EPA-estimated driving range: 239 miles Ford Mustang Mach-E The Mustang Mach-E is one of Edmunds’ highest-rated electric SUVs. It’s about the size of an Escape and is offered in many variants from a base standard-range model to a high-performance GT. Driving ranges vary, but most are pretty impressive, especially when you consider that all the Mach-Es Edmunds tested surpassed their EPA estimates. The Mach-E isn’t as visceral to drive as a true Mustang GT coupe, but it handles well and offers quick acceleration. However, if you were contemplating the GT trim, know that it only delivers peak power in 5-second increments. The Mach-E comes standard with many tech features, including a large 15.5-inch touchscreen and a suite of advanced driver aids. Starting price: $44,995 EPA-estimated driving range: 224-314 miles BMW iX Hoping to get something that’s truly luxurious? While its front-end styling might be polarizing, the BMW iX will otherwise easily satisfy. The initial xDrive50 model for 2022 is impressively powerful, and a more powerful M60 is on the way for 2023. The iX has a long EPA-estimated driving range, and it easily beat that figure in Edmunds’ testing, going 377 miles. The iX is about the size of an X5 but is more comfortable and engaging to drive. Its lavish interior looks like nothing else on the market and offers BMW’s latest iDrive operating system. It’s not as quick as a Tesla Model X, but it offers a more refined driving experience. The iX is Edmunds’ highest-ranked electric SUV currently. Starting price: $84,195 EPA-estimated driving range: 305-324 miles PennyWise podcast: Four great tips for buying used cars online