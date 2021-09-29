US prison warden in California accused of inmate sex abuse

DUBLIN, Calif. (AP) — The warden of a federal prison in California has been charged with sexually abusing an inmate, authorities said Wednesday.

Ray J. Garcia, 54, of Merced, allegedly groped at least one of his female wards, asked at least two inmates to strip naked for him and took and stored photographs of a naked inmate in a cell at the Federal Correctional Institute Dublin in California's San Francisco Bay area, according to a statement from the U.S. attorney's office.

Garcia also is accused of trying to deter a victim from reporting the abuse by telling her “that he was ‘close friends' with the individual responsible for investigating allegations of misconduct by inmates and ... that he could not be fired," according to the statement.

Garcia was associate warden at the all-female low-security lockup at the time of the alleged abuse, prosecutors said. He later became warden but was placed on leave in July and he was charged last week with sexual abuse of a ward.