US opposes ex-Albania leader taking seat in new parliament

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — The United States on Friday pressed Albania’s main opposition Democratic Party to exclude from its lawmakers in the new parliament its former leader Sali Berisha, who is barred by Washington from entering the U.S. due to alleged corruption.

U.S. Ambassador Yuri Kim met with Democratic Party leader Lulzim Basha in a visit designed “to emphasize ... the responsibility that party leaders have to ensure that when they walk into parliament, they walk in accompanied by members who are worthy of representing Albania,” she said.

The ambassador did not mention Berisha’s name when talking to journalists but he has been at the center of a dispute between Washington and Albania's Democratic Party over his allegedly corrupt acts.

Berisha said he considered the ambassador’s words “offensive” and “a flagrant violation of her mission.” In a statement, he said that the ambassador had “asked the Democrats’ leader not to let Sali Berisha enter the future parliament,” according to syri.net online portal.