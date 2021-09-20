US officials defend expulsion of Haitians from Texas town

Mayorkas said 600 Homeland Security employees, including from the Coast Guard, have been brought to Del Rio, a city of about 35,000 people roughly 145 miles (230 kilometers) west of San Antonio. He said he has asked the Defense Department for help in what may be one of the swiftest, large-scale expulsions of migrants and refugees from the United States in decades.

He also said the U.S. would increase the pace and capacity of flights to Haiti and other countries in the hemisphere. The number of migrants at the bridge peaked at 14,872 on Saturday, said Brandon Judd, president of the National Border Patrol Council, a labor union that represents agents.

“We’re achieving our goals; we’re getting there and getting to a point where we can manage the population here," said Ortiz, who blamed the surge on smugglers who spread misinformation. "We are already seeing a quickly diminished (population) and will continue to see that over the coming days.”

Mexico also said it would expel Haitian migrants, and began busing them from Ciudad Acuña Sunday evening, according to Luis Angel Urraza, president of the local chamber of commerce. He said he saw the first two buses leave from in front of his restaurant with about 90 people aboard.

“There isn’t room for them in the city anymore; we can’t help them anymore,” he said.