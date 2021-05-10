US Navy's top officer likes what he sees at Bath Iron Works

BATH, Maine (AP) — The U.S. Navy's top officer liked what he saw Monday during a tour of shipbuilder Bath Iron Works, praising the patriotism he saw in the workforce and describing the shipyard founded in 1884 as a “national treasure.”

Adm. Mike Gilday, chief of naval operations, toured destroyers that were under construction and spoke to workers and leaders on Monday.

"They're so patriotic and so committed to delivering warships on time,” he said, giving a nod to shipyard's efforts to get caught up on production as the U.S. Navy faces growing competition from China and Russia.

The General Dynamics subsidiary was more than six months behind schedule before a two-month strike by production workers last summer. The delays were serious enough to knock the shipyard out of contention for a lucrative contract to build a new class of frigates, officials said.

Republican U.S. Sen. Susan Collins and independent U.S. Sen. Angus King, who joined Gilday on the tour, said shipyard management and production workers are now on the same page.