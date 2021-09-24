US military eyes prototype mobile nuclear reactor in Idaho

The department in the 314-page draft environmental impact statement said it wants to reduce reliance on local electric grids, which are highly vulnerable to prolonged outages from natural disasters, cyberattacks, domestic terrorism and failure from lack of maintenance.

The department also said new technologies such as drones and radar systems increase energy demands.

But critics say such microreactors could become targets themselves, including during transportation. Edwin Lyman, director of Nuclear Power Safety at the Union of Concerned Scientists, a nonprofit, said he questioned using microreactors at military bases either at home or abroad.

“In my view, these reactors could cause more logistical problems and risks to troops and property than they would solve problems,” he said. “And unless the Army is willing to spend what it would take to make them safe for use, especially in potential combat situations or foreign operating bases, then I think it’s probably unwise to deploy nuclear reactors in theaters of war without providing the protection they would need.”

He said the reactors would likely be vulnerable during transport.

“There is always going to be a way that an adversary can damage a nuclear reactor and cause dispersal of its nuclear content,” he said.