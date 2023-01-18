US military extends parental leave from 3 weeks to 3 months

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Staff Sgt. Kelton Millhouse steadied an office chair for his wife, Tech Sgt. Tameka Millhouse, who held her pregnant belly with one hand as she eased into the seat. The couple’s 3-year-old son, Kelton “Trey” Millhouse III, rolled a toy car across a conference table at Joint Base Langley-Eustis. The dual Air Force family is due to welcome a second child on March 30.
The couple’s introduction to parenthood was burdened by three- and six-week time constraints, which made recovery from birth, adjusting to having a new baby, and finding child care before returning to work that much harder.
But this time will be different.
Technical Sgt. Tameka Millhouse and Staff Sgt. Kelton Millhouse, shown with their 3-year-old son Trey at Langley Air Force Base, will both get 12 weeks of parental leave after Tameka delivers the couple's second child. The due date is March 30.
Billy Schuerman, The Virginian-Pilot
The Department of Defense released guidelines Jan. 4 to expand the military parental leave program, giving uniformed parents 12 weeks to welcome additions to their families. It did away with the distinction between primary and secondary caregivers.
According to the new policy, active-duty birth mothers are authorized to take 12 weeks of parental leave following six weeks of convalescent leave, while the non-birth parent is eligible for 12 weeks of parental leave. Uniformed parents welcoming adopted or long-term foster children also are authorized for 12 weeks of leave.
The three months now offered to non-birth parents is a departure from the scant three weeks given under the previous policy. And it doubles the leave granted to active-duty birth mothers.
“The extra time will allow time to establish a routine, get into our roles, and when I go back to work, it will be a better and smoother transition because we had time to recover and figure out what our new baby and our family need,” Kelton said.
Following the birth of Trey, Tameka said, Kelton was considered a secondary caregiver, despite him acting as primary caregiver for most of his three-week leave while Tameka recovered from medical complications.
“(The new policy) shows our leaders are listening to us,” Tameka said. “The traditional roles in the home have changed — dads are much more hands-on now. They take care of the baby, too.”
The policy, mandated by the National Defense Authorization Act of 2022, is being implemented amid a year of recruitment and retention struggles across all military branches, as reported by The Associated Press in October, which raises questions about how commands will juggle 12-week vacancies with adequately staffing operations.
When asked, Gilbert Cisneros Jr., the Under Secretary of Defense for Personnel and Readiness, indicated the additional 12 weeks of leave may have a positive impact on the readiness of the armed forces.
“During my travels over the past year to different military installations, I have seen firsthand that family readiness is tied to military readiness. And as the parent of young boys, I know that expanding the Military Parental Leave policy is the right thing to do to allow our Service members to bond with their children at one of the most critical moments of their lives,” Cisneros said in a statement to The Virginian-Pilot.
And area commands said they anticipate the leave improving overall retention rates.
“It will present challenges for our staffing at times, but nothing that we can’t overcome with advance planning, training, and ingenuity. At the end of the day, taking care of our people is the key to operational success. ... Building strong and stable Coast Guard families (mothers and fathers) from the start is a key ingredient to long-term service readiness in support of our nation,” said Capt. Jennifer Stockwell, Coast Guard Sector Commander in Portsmouth.
“The expansion of this policy is a vital step in improving quality of life for our Airmen and Guardians, which also improves retention,” said Chief Master Sgt. Maribeth Ferrer, of the 633d Air Base Wing out of Joint-Base Langley-Eustis in Hampton.
Language to implement the policy change is still trickling in from each of the armed forces, but according to the directive, uniformed family members who welcomed a new child on or after Dec. 27 fall under the new policy. The policy also directs the leave to service members with unused caregiver or maternity convalescent leave by Dec. 27, but their parental leave may not exceed 12 weeks when transitioning from the old policy to the new policy.
The leave can be taken in one continuous period or in increments, but it must be taken during the one-year period following the birth or placement of the child.
Chief Lauren Howes, a mass communication specialist for Norfolk-based U.S. Fleet Forces Command, said the new policy is a shift to a more family-friendly military.
“This is the military realizing that if you are worried about your family, it is hard to do your job. ... But I will be able to compartmentalize when I am at work because I know everything is taken care of at home because I had extra time to set it up and to bond with my children,” said Howes, who is on parental leave following the Nov. 7 birth of her third child, Joaquín Bacho Howes.
While she had her baby about two months before the new policy was released, Howes opted to briefly return to work after six weeks to allow time for the new policy to kick in before she started her parental leave.
The new policy, Howes said, allows working parents adequate time to find quality child care — something many service members struggle with, she said.
Diana Moyer cradled her newborn son, Atticus Lee Moyer, in the crook of her arm, gently patting his bottom as he cooed. Steve Moyer, a chief in electrical engineering with the Navy, has yet to meet him because he is deployed on the Norfolk-based cruiser USS Leyte Gulf as part of the USS George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group. The new leave, Diana said, is a “huge blessing” to sailors.
“If you take any amount of leave when you are on sea duty, my husband said it’s like people look down on you, because it's one less person there doing their job. ... But this baby leave is something that Big Navy and the DoD put out and I hope commands see how much a blessing it is to their sailors,” Diana said.
Military medals and what they mean
Military medals and what they mean
In 1787,
Col. David Humphreys wrote: "Few inventions could be more happily calculated to diffuse the knowledge and preserve the memory of illustrious characters and splendid events, than medals.”
The Revolutionary War colonel and aide de camp to Gen. George Washington made that statement more than a decade after the Continental Congress first instituted the tradition of issuing medals to recognize and show appreciation for distinguished military service in 1776. Nearly two-and-a-half centuries later, his words still ring true. Today,
Stacker is taking a look at military medals and what they mean.
The awarding of medals remains one of the most time-honored, cherished, and sacred traditions in the culture and history of the United States Armed Forces. All five branches—the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, and Coast Guard—award medals to standout troops and the units in which they serve. In many cases, the honor is extended to members of the Reserves and National Guard. Military medals can recognize bravery or gallantry, heroism or meritorious service. They may be awarded for actions during peacetime or war, in defense of civilians or fellow servicemembers, and they can be earned for actions taken during the course of combat or outside of direct military conflict.
Some medals denote extraordinary service in aerial flight, some are specific to ground operations, and others are reserved only for those in the Sea Services. There are medals specific to the issuing branch, while others can be bestowed on any member of any branch of service. Medals can indicate service in a specific conflict, like Afghanistan or the Global War on Terror or honor individual service. Plus, there are medals are issued to entire units.
Here's a look at the most important and storied medals issued by the United States Armed Forces. Keep reading to learn what they mean, what it takes to earn one, who issues them, and where they rank in terms of prominence.
Kelsie Taylor // Shutterstock
Medal of Honor
The Medal of Honor is the highest and most coveted military decoration the U.S. government can bestow on a member of the Armed Forces. Presented by the president in the name of Congress, there are three distinct variations: one for the Air Force, one for the Army, and one for the Coast Guard, Marine Corps, and Navy.
According to the Defense Department, the Medal of Honor "is conferred only upon members of the United States Armed Forces who distinguish themselves through conspicuous gallantry and intrepidity at the risk of life above and beyond the call of duty."
Mark Wilson // Getty
Distinguished Service Cross
The Distinguished Service Cross is the second-highest honor that can be awarded to a member of the Army. It recognizes heroism in combat that is extraordinary enough to rise above the requirements for all other medals save the Medal of Honor.
J. D. Leipold // Wikimedia Commons
Navy Cross
Like the Distinguished Service Cross, the Navy Cross recognizes heroism of such a high degree that it supersedes all medals except the Medal of Honor. It is awarded to members of the Navy or members of the Coast Guard when operating under Navy command.
U.S. Marine Corps
Coast Guard Cross
The
Coast Guard Cross is awarded for extraordinary heroism in combat. The second-highest honor a member of the Coast Guard can receive beyond only the Medal of Honor, it is awarded to members who serve in any capacity with the Coast Guard when the Coast Guard is not operating under Navy command.
U.S. Coast Guard
Air Force Cross
The Air Force Cross is awarded to members of the Air Force who display gallantry in combat that don't quite merit the Medal of Honor, but that supersede the requirements of all lesser medals. It is the second-highest honor a member of the Air Force can receive.
U.S. Air Force
Silver Star
The Silver Star is the third-highest decoration that can be awarded to a member of the Armed Forces. It recognizes gallantry in action that rises above the requirements for all medals except for the Medal of Honor and a branch-specific Service Cross.
U.S. Air Force
Defense Distinguished Service Medal
Established in 1970 by President Richard Nixon, the Defense Distinguished Service Medal is awarded by the Secretary of Defense. It recognizes exceptionally meritorious service in a position of great responsibility while assigned to a joint services activity. It is the military's highest joint-service decoration and the highest non-combat award.
SAUL LOEB/AFP // Getty
Homeland Security Distinguished Service Medal
Like all Distinguished Service medals, the
Homeland Security Distinguished Service Medal is one of the highest honors in the U.S. military. Established by an executive order of President George W. Bush in 2003, retroactive to 2002, it can be awarded to any member of the Armed Forces.
Alex Wong // Getty
Distinguished Service Medal
First established in 1918, the
Distinguished Service Medal is awarded to members of the Army for both combat and non-combat valor. The fourth-highest honor in the Army, it recognizes exceptionally meritorious service in a position of great responsibility.
SAUL LOEB/AFP // Getty
Navy and Marine Distinguished Service Medal
As with the other branches, the Navy and Marine Distinguished Service Medal is the fourth-highest honor for the Navy and Marine Corps. Established in 1919, it recognizes exceptionally meritorious service in both combat and non-combat service while in a position of great responsibility.
U.S. Marine Corps
Air Force Distinguished Service Medal
The Air Force, too, bestows its own Distinguished Service Medal as the branch's fourth-highest honor. Like the other Distinguished Service Medals, the Air Force's recognition of exceptionally meritorious service in a position of great responsibility features its own unique design.
U.S. Department of Defense // Wikimedia Commons
Coast Guard Distinguished Service Medal
The final Distinguished Service Medal is that issued by the Coast Guard, which first authorized the medal in 1949. It, too, recognizes exceptionally meritorious service in a position of great responsibility and is the branch's fourth-highest honor.
Petty Officer 1st Class Matthew S. Masaschi, U.S. Coast Guard // Wikimedia Commons
Defense Superior Service Medal
Established through an executive order by Gerald Ford in 1976, the
Defense Superior Service Medal is awarded by the Secretary of Defense. It recognizes superior meritorious service of officers holding positions of significant responsibility.
U.S. Air Force
Legion of Merit
One of the most prestigious awards in the U.S. military, the
Legion of Merit ranks just below the Silver Star and ahead of the Distinguished Flying Cross. It stands alone with the Medal of Honor as one of just two decorations that can be worn around the neck.
U.S. Air Force
Distinguished Flying Cross
First issued to Capt. Charles Lindbergh in 1927, the
Distinguished Flying Cross is the oldest aviation award in the U.S. military. It recognizes extraordinary achievement or heroism during aerial flight.
U.S. Navy // Wikimedia Commons
Soldier's Medal
First authorized in 1926, the Soldier's Medal is an Army honor awarded for non-combat heroism. One of Army's most distinguished honors, it recognizes heroism through the voluntary risk of life and can be earned for actions taken on behalf of either civilians or fellow soldiers.
SAUL LOEB/AFP // Getty
Navy and Marine Corps Medal
First authorized in 1942 during World War II, the Navy and Marine Corps Medal is, as the Soldier's Medal is to the Army, the highest non-combat honor for both branches. It recognizes acts of extraordinary heroism, including for reserves, in situations not involving direct armed conflict.
U.S. Air Force
Airman's Medal
The highest non-combat honor bestowed by the Air Force is called the
Airman's Medal. Established in 1960, it awards heroic actions not directly related to combat.
U.S. Air Force
Coast Guard Medal
First authorized in 1951, the Coast Guard Medal was not issued until 1958. It recognizes heroism in non-combat situations and requires a voluntary act of extraordinary courage in the face of grave danger. If issued for a life-saving act, the act must have been performed when the loss of the rescuer's life was likely.
Public Domain // Wikimedia Commons
Purple Heart
The Purple Heart is awarded to any servicemember in any branch who is injured or killed by an enemy attack, as the result of military operations while serving in a peacekeeping force, or as the result of a terrorist attack. It replaced the Badge of Merit, which was issued by George Washington in 1782, and is the oldest military award still issued today.
Joyce N. Bogosian/The White House // Getty
Bronze Star Medal
Known commonly as the Bronze Star, the Bronze Star Medal may be issued to all members of the Armed Forces. It recognizes heroic or meritorious service or achievement in combat not involving aerial flight.
U.S. Air Force
Meritorious Service Medal
The Meritorious Service Medal is awarded for outstanding acts of service or achievement similar to those, but to a lesser degree, recognized by the Legion of Merit. Before its introduction in 1969, the medal's requirements were covered by the Bronze Star.
U.S. Air Force
Air Medal
First established in 1942, the Air Medal can be awarded to members of all branches of service. It recognizes meritorious service during aerial flight or for an act of heroism against an armed enemy.
U.S. Air Force
Aerial Achievement Medal
First established in 1988, the Aerial Achievement Medal is issued by the Air Force. It recognizes sustained meritorious achievement in aerial flight.
U.S. Air Force
Navy Combat Action Ribbon
Known colloquially as the CAR, the Combat Action Ribbon stirred controversy in 2015 when a servicemember was named the
2014 Military Times' Marine of the Year without having earned a CAR. It is awarded to members of the Sea Services—Navy, Marines, and Coast Guard—who have actively participated in ground or surface combat.
U.S. Navy // Wikimedia Commons
Coast Guard Combat Action Ribbon
Members of the Coast Guard are eligible for the Navy Combat Action Ribbon (CAR), but only for service during a time when the Coast Guard was under the command of the Navy. The
Coast Guard CAR applies to service during times when the Coast Guard is under the command of the Navy and when it is not.
USCG // Wikimedia Commons
Air Force Combat Action Medal
One of the newer military medals, the
Air Force Combat Action Medal was first authorized in 2007. It is issued to members of the Air Force who risk their lives in direct combat during an engagement with the enemy in a hostile combat zone.
U.S. Air Force
Prisoner of War Medal
Although the
Prisoner of War Medal was first authorized by President Ronald Reagan in 1985, it can be retroactively awarded to any servicemember taken prisoner after April 5, 1917, the day that America entered World War I. Prisoners must have acted honorably during their captivity to be considered for the medal, which can be presented posthumously to the next of kin.
U.S. Air Force
Joint Service Commendation Medal
Awarded by the Joint Chiefs of Staff, the Secretary of Defense, or other Defense Department agencies, the Joint Service Commendation Medal was first established in 1963. It is awarded to members of any branch of service who display meritorious service or achievement as part of a joint operation.
U.S. Air Force
Army Commendation Medal
The Army awards its Commendation Medal to its own soldiers or members of other branches serving with the Army. First authorized in 1945, it recognizes servicemembers who display meritorious service, who accomplish an outstanding achievement, or who distinguish themselves through acts of heroism.
Haraz N. Ghanbar/ISAF Regional Command // Getty
Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal
Before the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal was authorized in 1945, it was called the Commendation Ribbon. The medal recognizes heroism and meritorious service or achievement of any member of either branch, as well as members of other branches who are serving with the Marines or Navy.
U.S. Navy // Wikimedia Commons
Air Force Commendation Medal
Like the other branches, the Air Force issues a Commendation Medal to its own members or to members of any branch serving with the Air Force whose heroism or meritorious service or achievement earns the distinction. The medal was first authorized in 1958.
U.S. Air Force
Coast Guard Commendation Medal
Originally authorized as a ribbon bar in 1947, the Coast Guard Commendation Medal was re-designated to its current status in 1959. It is awarded for meritorious service, outstanding achievement, or heroism.
U.S. Coast Guard Academy // Flickr
Joint Service Achievement Medal
The Joint Service Achievement Medal, which can be issued to all branches, was established after each individual branch authorized its own Achievement Medal. It awards meritorious service or achievement as part of joint activities.
U.S. Navy // Wikimedia Commons
Army Achievement Medal
The Army Achievement Medal can be awarded to members of the Armed Forces serving in an official Army capacity. First established in 1981, the medal is designated specifically for meritorious service or achievement in a non-combat setting. It is the only branch to award an achievement medal strictly for non-combat performance with no option of including a "V" for "Valor."
U.S. Air Force
Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal
The Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal is reserved specifically for enlisted personnel and junior officers. Originally designated for outstanding non-combat leadership and professional achievements, the medal can now be bestowed for combat valor, as well.
U.S. Navy // Wikimedia Commons
Air Force Achievement Medal
The Air Force Achievement Medal recognizes acts of meritorious service, meritorious achievement, or valor after Sept. 30, 1981. It's akin to Achievement Medals issued by the other branches, although the Army does not have a valor designation.
Texas Military Department // Flickr
Coast Guard Achievement Medal
Originally called the Secretary of the Treasury Commendation of Achievement, the Coast Guard Achievement Medal was first authorized in 1968. Like the other branches' Achievement Medals, it ranks just below the Joint Service Achievement Medal.
Massachusetts National Guard // Flickr
Navy Expeditionary Medal
The Navy Expeditionary Medal can be awarded not only to members of the Navy but also to members of the Coast Guard. It is awarded to both enlisted men and officers for opposed landing on foreign territory, provided no other campaign medal was awarded.
Naval History & Heritage Command // Flickr
Marine Corps Expeditionary Medal
Like the comparable medal that honors Navy and Coast Guard personnel, the Marine Corps Expeditionary Medal recognizes Marines who land on opposed foreign territory. It can also be awarded for operations deserving special recognition as long as no other campaign medal was awarded.
Public Domain // Wikimedia Commons
Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal
Originally authorized in 1961, the Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal can be awarded to members of any branch of the Armed Forces. It recognizes not only participation in U.S. military operations, but also operations in support of the U.N. or of friendly foreign nations.
U.S. Air Force
Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal
Created by President George W. Bush in 2003, the
Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal can be awarded to personnel deployed overseas on or after Sept. 11, 2001. It includes active duty, Reserve, and Guard personnel deployed as part of Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation Iraqi Freedom.
Getty Images
Armed Forces Service Medal
Members of all branches are eligible for the Armed Forces Service Medal if they served in peaceful U.S. operations that didn't include imminent hostile action or foreign armed opposition where no other service medals were available. Servicemembers can also receive the medal if they served in any one of several operations in the former Republic of Yugoslavia starting in 1992.
Getty Images
Good Conduct Medal
All five branches award Good Conduct Medals. In the Air Force and Navy, this medal is awarded after three years of above-average service. The Army and the Marines don't require a three-year minimum of exemplary service to qualify.
U.S. Air Force
Humanitarian Service Medal
All military branches award the Humanitarian Service Medal. First authorized in 1977, the award is bestowed for direct participation in military-related humanitarian operations, like rescue operations and natural disaster relief.
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers // Flickr
Outstanding Volunteer Service Medal
The
Outstanding Volunteer Service Medal honors members of the Armed Forces who volunteer in an ongoing capacity in a local community above what is required by their position in the military. It is awarded by all branches of the Armed Services.
U.S. Air Force
Afghanistan Campaign Medal
The
Afghanistan Campaign Medal was authorized in 2004. Eligible servicemembers have to have been assigned or attached to units participating in Operation Enduring Freedom. One of several qualifying criteria: 30 consecutive days or 60 nonconsecutive days of deployment.
Defense Logistics Agency // Wikimedia Commons
Antarctica Service Medal
Authorized in 1960, the Antarctica Service Medal is awarded for participating in an operation in Antarctica after Jan. 1, 1946. It holds the rare distinction of including non-military U.S. citizens and resident aliens who supported U.S. operations there.
Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson
Air and Space Campaign Medal
The
Air and Space Campaign Medal was authorized in 2002 and is issued by the Air Force. The medal is reserved only for personnel who provided direct support of combat operations from outside the combat zone's geographic area.
Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson
