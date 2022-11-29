Stacker compiled a list of the metro areas with the worst pollution in the U.S. using the 2022 American Lung Association State of the Air Report.
US metro areas with the worst air pollution
#25 (tie). Augusta, Georgia
#25 (tie). Shreveport, Louisiana
#24. St. Louis
#22 (tie). Chicago
#22 (tie). Houston
#21. Yakima, Washington
#18 (tie). McAllen, Texas
#18 (tie). Philadelphia
#18 (tie). Eugene, Oregon
#16 (tie). Redding, California
#15. Bend, Oregon
#14. Pittsburgh
#13. Indianapolis
#12. Cincinnati
#11. Sacramento, California
#10. El Centro, California
#9. Chico, California
#8. Phoenix
#7. Fairbanks, Alaska
#6. Medford, Oregon
#5. Los Angeles
#4. San Jose, California
#2 (tie). Fresno, California
#2 (tie). Visalia, California
#1. Bakersfield, California
