US: Long Island dentist traded painkillers for sexual favors

A message seeking comment was left with Arnold’s lawyer.

Arnold, first licensed to practice in New York in 1975, remained listed Thursday as a registered dentist in the state’s licensing database. His name did not appear in records of misconduct proceedings.

A message seeking comment was left with the state’s licensing agency.

According to prosecutors, Arnold doled out prescriptions to at least six different women on numerous occasions from October 2016 to August 2020, often meeting them after hours at his dental offices in Lynbrook and Valley Stream.

The women were not Arnold’s dental patients and the prescriptions were not for legitimate medical purposes, prosecutors said.

Arnold engaged in sex acts with women as payment and on several occasions went with them to pharmacies to collect a kick back in the form of pills that he then handed out to women individually, prosecutors said. Arnold also bought and used crack cocaine with some of the women, prosecutors said.

On Monday, Arnold exchanged text messages with a person he believed to be one of the women, asking if she wanted to “hang out” and “party a bit” and saying he “might be able to give you a perc script,” prosecutors said.