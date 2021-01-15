US lawyers ask 2nd Circuit to nix Trump from defamation suit

“Likewise, the President ... acts within the scope of his office when he responds to public critics,” they said.

Carroll's lawyer Roberta Kaplan said next week's presidential inauguration of Joe Biden may affect the case.

“We expect that the new Department of Justice under President Biden will want to take a long, hard look as to whether they agree with Donald Trump that his hateful and defamatory statements about E Jean Carroll were made within the scope of his employment as President of the United States,” Kaplan wrote in an email to The Associated Press.

Carroll has alleged that she and Trump recognized one another when they randomly spotted each other at the luxury store. She maintains that their encounter included light-hearted banter until Trump became aggressive and then raped her inside a dressing room.

After the book was released, Trump said Carroll was “totally lying” to sell her memoir and that he’d never met her. He said a 1987 photo showing them and their then-spouses at a social event captured a moment when he was standing in a line.

The Associated Press does not identify people who say they have been sexually assaulted unless they come forward publicly, as Carroll has done.

