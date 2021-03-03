US infrastructure gets C- grade; Cuomo avoiding public; Joe Exotic wants new trial. Get caught up.

Today is Wednesday, March 3, 2021. Let's get caught up.

These headlines are in the news this morning: Engineers give the US near-failing grades for the state of its infrastructure; New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is staying out of the public eye amid outcry; and Joe Exotic wants a new trial.

Read on for these stories, other top headlines, celebrity birthdays and more.

TOP STORIES

US infrastructure gets C- from engineers as roads stagnate

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — America's infrastructure has scored near-failing grades for its deteriorating roads, public transit and storm water systems due to years of inaction from the federal government, the American Society of Civil Engineers reports. Its overall grade: a mediocre C-.

In its “Infrastructure Report Card” released Wednesday, the group called for “big and bold” relief, estimating it would cost $5.9 trillion over the next decade to bring roads, bridges and airports to a safe and sustainable level. That's about $2.6 trillion more than what government and the private sector already spend. Read more: