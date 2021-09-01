US infrastructure deal includes $3.5B for land border posts

Carnahan said Congress has the opportunity to do something “really big” with the infrastructure package.

“It is a once in a generation opportunity to really invest in our infrastructure again, from roads and bridges, to ports to clean water and broadband internet across the country,” Carnahan said.

During construction the projects would create up to 2 million jobs, Carnahan said

The money for the ports of entry would be included in the $1 trillion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act that was passed last month by the Senate by a vote of 69 to 30. The bill includes funding for hard infrastructure project like roads and bridges, rail, transit, ports, airports, electric grid, water systems and broadband internet access. While it has passed the Senate, it has not yet passed the House.

The legislation is separate from a $3.5 trillion spending plan being worked on the House that some consider on a par with the New Deal that was used in the 1930s to help the country recover from the depression.

In Vermont, the other border posts that would be included are in Alburgh Springs, Richford, Norton and Beebe Plain.

