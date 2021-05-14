US industrial output rose a modest 0.7% amid shortages

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. industrial production increased for a second straight month in April as more factories came online after being shutdown by winter ice storms.

Industrial production — which includes output at factories, mines and utilities — rose 0.7% last month, down from a sharp increase of 2.4% in March, the Federal Reserve reported Friday. The March gain, however, was revised sharply higher from an initial estimate of a 1.4% rise.

Manufacturing output climbed 0.4%, down from a strong 3.1% in March that was also revised higher.

Strong consumer demand from Americans flush with cash after a series of stimulus checks is encouraging more output, but shortages of semiconductors and raw materials such as copper are pushing in the other direction and holding it back.

Auto production fell 4.3% in April, largely because car makers can't find enough semiconductors. But the output of computers, electrical equipment and appliances, machinery, and metals such as steel all increased.