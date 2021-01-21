 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
US home construction jumps 5.8% in December to 1.67 million
0 comments
AP

US home construction jumps 5.8% in December to 1.67 million

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
US home construction jumps 5.8% in December to 1.67 million

FILE - This Sept. 24, 2020 file photo shows a new home under construction in Houston. The number of newly issued permits to build fresh housing rose 6.2% in November on a seasonally adjusted basis. Housing starts rose 1.2%, and are up 12.8% higher than a year ago, the Commerce Department reported Thursday, Dec. 17, to an annualized rate of 1.547 million. .

 David J. Phillip

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. home construction jumped 5.8% in December to 1.67 million units, ending a strong year for home building.

The better-than-expected gain followed an increase of 9.8% in November, the Commerce Department reported Thursday.

Housing has been one of the star performers this year even as the overall economy has been wracked by the coronavirus. Record-low mortgage rates and the desire of many people to move to larger homes during the extended stay-at-home period has fueled demand.

For December, construction of single-family homes increased 12%.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments

Locations

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Today in history: Jan. 21

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News