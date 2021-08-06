US hiring surges in July, but the variant is the wild card

Over the past week, a growing number of state and local governments and major employers have made masks and vaccinations mandatory in a move that could help beat back the virus and protect the economy.

A failure to contain the surge could lead to more closings and cancellations of various events and prompt schools to roll back plans to reopen, making it difficult for many parents to go back to work.

“The next 10 to 14 days are going to be critical to try to get it under control,’’ said Labor Secretary Marty Walsh. “We need to get more people vaccinated. Where there are mask mandates in place, we need to follow that."

He added: “It’s really important that we take this seriously so we don’t get into a situation where we have to go into shutting down parts of our country.”

Farooqi said she is optimistic the job rebound can continue despite the variant, but she is holding off on her forecast for August because “there are a lot of unknowns right now.”

The rollout of vaccines encouraged businesses to reopen and consumers to return to shops, restaurants and bars. Many Americans are also in surprisingly strong financial shape because the lockdowns allowed them to save money and bank relief checks from the government.