US health officials call for booster shots against COVID-19

It found that the effectiveness of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines against COVID-19 infection dropped, from about 74% in March, April and early May to 53% in June and July.

The researchers said it was not clear how much of the decline is attributable to the delta variant and how much might be due to a more general weakening of immunity that could have been occurred against any strain.

The study look at all COVID-19 infections, with or without symptoms. The researchers said more work is needed to determine if there was a higher incidence of infections that resulted in severe illness.

Another one of the studies looked at hospitalizations at 21 hospitals. It found that vaccine effectiveness against COVID-19-associated hospitalization in inoculated people was 86% at two to 12 weeks after second dose, and 85% at 13 to 24 weeks after.

The third study found that protection against hospitalizations stayed steady at about 95% over the nearly three months studied. But vaccine effectiveness against new laboratory-confirmed infections for all adults in New York state declined from about 92% in early May to about 80% in late July.