US has been wracked with several mass shootings in 2021

After a significant drop in mass shootings in the United States during a pandemic-hit 2020, this year has already seen several deadly cases.

Police in Indianapolis say eight people were shot and killed in a shooting late Thursday at a FedEx facility. The shooter also killed himself.

The Gun Violence Archive says 147 mass shootings have occurred so far in 2021. Their definition of mass shooting is a minimum of four gunshot victims.

President Joe Biden last week announced a half-dozen executive actions to combat what he called an “epidemic and an international embarrassment” of gun violence in America. But he said much more is needed.

Here are a few recent mass shootings.

ATLANTA