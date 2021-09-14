US grants license for temporary nuclear waste dump in Texas

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal officials have cleared the way for construction of a dump in West Texas that could hold spent nuclear fuel for up to 40 years.

The Nuclear Regulatory Commission granted a license to Interim Storage Partners LLC to build and run a facility that could take up to 5,000 metric tons of spent nuclear fuel rods from power plants and 231 million tons of other radioactive waste.

The decision puts the federal agency on a collision course with state officials in Texas, where opposition to nuclear waste storage has been building for years.

Last week, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed a bill that purports to prohibit the storage or transportation of high-level nuclear waste such as spent fuel rods through the state.

“Texas will not become America's nuclear waste dumping ground,” Abbott tweeted on Tuesday.

Environmental groups including the Sierra Club have filed federal lawsuits to block the project, arguing that the discovery of groundwater under the site makes it unsafe to store radioactive waste there.