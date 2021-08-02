US expands Afghan refugee program; Florida COVID hospitalizations hit record high; MTV marks 40 years

Today is Monday, Aug. 2, 2021. Let's get caught up.

Here's what you should know today: The Biden administration is expanding efforts to evacuate at-risk Afghan citizens as Taliban violence increases; Florida sets a new record for COVID-19 hospitalizations Sunday; and MTV is marking 40 years with a relaunch.

Keep scrolling for today's top stories, this date in history and celebrity birthdays.

TOP STORIES

Citing Taliban violence, US expands Afghan refugee program

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration on Monday expanded its efforts to evacuate at-risk Afghan citizens from Afghanistan as Taliban violence increases ahead there of the U.S. military pullout at the end of the month.