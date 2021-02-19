US existing home sales, and prices, rise again in January

Sales of previously occupied U.S. homes rose again last month, a sign that the housing market’s strong momentum from 2020 may be carrying over into this year.

Existing U.S. home sales rose 0.6% in January from the previous month to a seasonally-adjusted rate of 6.69 million annualized units, the National Association of Realtors said Friday. Sales jumped 23.7% from a year earlier. It was the strongest sales pace since October and the second highest since 2006.

Home prices also rose. The U.S. median home price was $303,900 in January, an increase of 14.1% from a year earlier. Prices increased in every region of the country.

The red-hot housing market has left the number of available properties for sale at record lows. The dearth of homes for sale has been the main driver of home prices.

“Sales easily could have been even 20% higher if there had been more inventory and more choices," said Lawrence Yun, NAR’s chief economist.

At the end of January, there were an all-time low 1.04 million homes for sale nationally, down 1.9% from December and 26% from January 2020, NAR said. At the current sales pace, that amounts to a 1.9 months’ supply, down from a 3.1 months' supply in January 2020.