US envoy Kerry due to talk on climate with Chinese officials

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese and U.S. officials plan to talk this week about reducing pollution by the world's two largest economies — an area of potential cooperation between two governments whose relations are strained on other issues.

U.S. climate envoy John Kerry is scheduled for meetings with counterparts from the Chinese government beginning Wednesday.

Relations between Washington and Beijing have been strained by disputes over trade, technology and human rights, but the sides have identified the climate crisis as an area for possible cooperation.

The world’s biggest coal user, China obtains roughly 60% of its power from coal and is the world’s biggest source of greenhouse gases. It plans to build more coal-fired power plants but still plans to taper its use of the fossil fuel.

Kerry made a stop in Japan on Tuesday to discuss climate issues with Japanese officials before heading to China.