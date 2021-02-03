US ends deal with Arizona restricting Biden on immigration

The agreements say the jurisdictions are entitled to a 180-day consultation period before executive branch policy changes take effect.

It's not clear what has happened with the agreements signed elsewhere. The Department of Homeland Security on Wednesday declined to comment, citing the pending litigation.

It comes the same week a whistleblower compliant revealed that then-Acting DHS Deputy Secretary Ken Cuccinelli also reached last-minute agreements with a union for Immigration and Customs Enforcement employees.

The Government Accountability Project said in a whistleblower complaint submitted Monday to Congress and two federal watchdogs that the labor agreements grant “extraordinary power and benefits” to the American Federation of Government Employees ICE Council 118, which represents about 7,500 employees and endorsed Trump in 2016 and 2020.

In addition to improved economic benefits, the agreements give the union the power to delay changes to immigration enforcement policies and practices, according to the letter the Government Accountability Project submitted on behalf of an undisclosed federal employee.

The agreements would remain in place for eight years unless Homeland Security moves to challenge them by Feb. 17, which is 30 days after Cuccinelli signed them.